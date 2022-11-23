James J. Edgington, 60, of Beavercreek, OH, domestic violence, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jennifer N. Green, 50, of 1662 Brentwood Drive, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Harvey G. Johnson, 47, of 38 Lagonda Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Gregory W. Lewis, 54, of New Carlisle, OH, burglary, innocent, continued, DNQ PD, bond $2,000.

Rodney L. Mcmahon Jr., 39, of 1975 Norwood Drive, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Chad A. Murray, 28, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of 724 Summer St., improper discharge firearms, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, abduction, continued, have weapons/under disability, continued, vehicular vandalism, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Vanessa G. Rothgeb, 44, of 468 Stanton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Christopher L. Boyer, 40, of 640 Cedar St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 32, of 328 Glenn St., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 40 hours community service within 4 months, pay costs within 4 months.

Torionna L. Harris, 25, of 1119 W. Jefferson St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Brian A. L. Hill, 35, of 2551 Kenton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Michelle A. Johnson, 49, of 156 E. Grand Ave., assault, dismissed.

Kyle J. Mcwhorter, 29, of 2909 Avery Circle, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Darren M. Neighbors, 19, of 469 Sherman Ave., domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fines and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $150, assault, dismissed.

Steven L. Portis, 50, of 1720 Tarimore Drive, robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Glen J. Sexton, 23, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Alexis L. Stevens, 27, of 2560 N. Limestone St. #201, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Nicholas L. Stinespring, 34, of Hamilton, OH, burglary, dismissed.

Ashley B. Whicker, 28, of Hamilton, OH, burglary, dismissed.

Branden L. White, 20, of 804 W. High St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Trent I. C. Wilson, 53, of 221 Fair St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Nathan M. Allen Jr., 24, of New Carlisle, OH, felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John E. Booth, 49, of 2834 Oleatha Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Thurston L. Goodjohn Jr., 39, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, abduction, dismissed - indicted.

Kyle R. Webster, 30, of 201 E. Mulberry St., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of 237 W. Auburn Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Charles Baker, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, discharge of firearms reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.

Bobby Manning Jr., 49, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, drug and alcohol assessment, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.