Clark County library replaces Thomas bookmobile with Stepvan bookmobile

News
By
35 minutes ago
X

The Clark County Public Library has replaced its most recent Thomas Bookmobile with a new Stepvan Bookmobile.

The new Freightliner — MT55, customized by Farber Specialty Vehicles in Columbus, is a 26-foot bookmobile with features such as a built-in exterior white board, electric canopy and handicap accessibility through the back lift bay.

ExploreStudents’ mental health struggles spill over into Ohio schools

“With the addition of our newest bookmobile, Clark County Public Library will be able to continue its mission of getting library materials where they are needed the most,” said John Pelletier, head of circulation and outreach. “We are extremely fortunate to have the support to add our newest mobile platform to the suite of services Clark County Public Library offers to the community.”

The Thomas Bookmobile, which was sold back to Farber, was the second and the largest one at the library, purchased in January 2020.

“This new bookmobile will make getting library materials out to Clark County that much easier,” said public relations manager Allison Peck.

ExploreSpringfield police respond to incident at charter school

The bookmobile library travels to locations throughout Clark County, offering a compact library collection on wheels. It visits schools, daycare centers, senior living facilities, shopping centers and other community agencies.

The library has five locations and three bookmobiles — the new Stepvan and two Sprinters, one bought in 2022 and the first in 2017. There will also be two new library locations, the Tuttle Branch in 2024 and Northridge Branch in 2025.

If you would like to have the bookmobile at your community event, visit www.ccplohio.org/schedule/ and fill out the Bookmobile Special Event Request Form.

In Other News
1
Springfield theater group to perform dinner murder mystery/magic show...
2
New sports charter school to open in Springfield
3
1 person injured in Clark County crash Sunday
4
Former Ohio governor’s local, historic home a living monument
5
City leaders consider housing tax break opposed by school district

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top