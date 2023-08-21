Clark County library replaces Thomas bookmobile with Stepvan bookmobile

The Clark County Public Library has replaced its most recent Thomas Bookmobile with a new Stepvan Bookmobile.

The new Freightliner — MT55, customized by Farber Specialty Vehicles in Columbus, is a 26-foot bookmobile with features such as a built-in exterior white board, electric canopy and handicap accessibility through the back lift bay.

“With the addition of our newest bookmobile, Clark County Public Library will be able to continue its mission of getting library materials where they are needed the most,” said John Pelletier, head of circulation and outreach. “We are extremely fortunate to have the support to add our newest mobile platform to the suite of services Clark County Public Library offers to the community.”

The Thomas Bookmobile, which was sold back to Farber, was the second and the largest one at the library, purchased in January 2020.

“This new bookmobile will make getting library materials out to Clark County that much easier,” said public relations manager Allison Peck.

The bookmobile library travels to locations throughout Clark County, offering a compact library collection on wheels. It visits schools, daycare centers, senior living facilities, shopping centers and other community agencies.

The library has five locations and three bookmobiles — the new Stepvan and two Sprinters, one bought in 2022 and the first in 2017. There will also be two new library locations, the Tuttle Branch in 2024 and Northridge Branch in 2025.