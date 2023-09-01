Clark County library adds more French language materials, Haitian interpreter

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By
21 minutes ago
The Clark County Public Library has added new resources in response to the increase in Haitian-Creole speakers in the community.

Patrons at the library will soon be able to access more French language materials and have access to a Haitian-Creole language interpreter on site.

“This service expansion is one that the library is making to be responsive to the increase in Haitian-Creole speakers in the Clark County community,” public relations manager Allison Peck said.

The main library, 201 S. Fountain Ave., and Southgate branch, 1863 S. Limestone St., locations will have more books available for check-out in French.

The items were ordered from a company that specializes in French language materials, and a cross-section of materials were ordered, said library director Bill Martino. These include popular titles, classics, children’s and other general interest books. The library already has a collection of French language DVDs.

In addition to the added materials, the library will also soon have a Haitian-Creole,. French and Spanish language interpreter on site starting at the Southgate Branch and eventually the main library.

For more information, visit www.ccplohio.org.

Springfield has experienced an influx of Haitian immigrants, many in the last five years.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

