Hot stuff: MustardFEST in Springfield to include spicy eating contest

MustardFEST returns to downtown Springfield from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at National Commons Park, 50 W. Main St.

The event will include the Woeber’s Hot Mustard and Horseradish Eating Contest, which only had a few slots remaining for competitors.

A dozen people will face off in the event, which the Visit Greater Springfield folks said would determine who “can handle the heat and devour some of the hottest mustard and horseradish in the nation, including Woeber’s Jalapeno Mustard, Wasabi Mustard, Sriracha Mustard and 10X Hot Horseradish.”

Registration and questions about the event can be directed to ahouseman@greaterspringfield.com and include “Woeber’s Hot Mustard & Horseradish Eating Contest’ in the subject field.

MustardFEST will include the annual wiener dog races, Woeber’s mustard tastings, Mother Stewart’s Brewery beer tents, hot dog carts, lawn games, live music and mobile axe throwing,

The event is free to attend.