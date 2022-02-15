Clark County job and senior transportation needs focus of meetings

The Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee will host two public meetings on Thursday to give presentations that will determine future area transportation needs.
The transportation study — Forward 2030: Clark County Community Transportation Vision — looks at how the county can improve the availability, frequency and quality of transportation services for all residents of Clark County while improving services for older adults, people with disabilities and those with lower incomes.
The transit study focuses on transportation to local employment centers.
The study, which kicked off last fall, looks into ways to expand and improve community transportation within Clark County over the next 10 or more years, according to a county release.
TranSystems Corporation of Ohio, a transportation engineering and planning consultant, started the study with the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee. The Clark County Commission authorized a $123,388 contract with TranSystems for the county transit study in September. The study is expected to continue in the area until this fall.
The last county transit study operated in Clark County was completed in 2009.
The Thursday meetings, which will include presentations from transportation committee members, will take place at the Springfield City Hall Forum at 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
A video recording of the presentation will be available beginning next Monday at https://www.clarktcc.com/forward-2030/.
Public comment on the study will be received in-person, as well as the project’s web page until 5 p.m. on March 7.
For questions or special accommodations for the public meetings, please contact Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee transportation planner Glen Massie at 937-521-2132 or gmassie@clarkcountyohio.gov.
About the Author