Clark County issues proclamations for child support, emergency management

Child Support Awareness Month

Tom McGrath, Clark County Department of Job and Family Services director, said the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) has around 11,157 cases and they’re always there to help.

“The biggest thing that I want people to know about child support is, if you have a question about your case, call us. We’re here to help,” he said. “We’ll give you an answer. It might not be the answer you really want, but it’ll at least get you in the right direction.”

McGrath said he feels “very confident” in the program with Lori Skillings, CSEA deputy director, taking over.

“She has 29 years of experience and (is)probably one of the most knowledgeable people in the state over child support, so we are in very good hands with her taking over,” McGrath said.

Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt thanked the department, saying how important it is to do the work.

“Child support awareness is important because it cuts across socioeconomic lines. It’s not just something that impacts people of lower income bracket or higher income bracket,” she said. “When families are divided, they have to have a means to take care of the children, and that does not and should not fall only on one parent.”

National Emergency Management Awareness Month

Michelle Clements-Pitstick, Clark County EMA director, said this is the first emergency awareness month nationally and internationally.

“It’s important work. We are in the Ohio Revised Code, but what it doesn’t tell you is that we can’t compel people to do what we ask them to do. A lot of the work that we do is just by relationships and partnerships, and it’s not just me, but my team has established those throughout the county. The work that we do doesn’t just stay in Clark County,” she said.

Commission President Sasha Rittenhouse said they appreciate all the EMA does.

Explore Leaders in Ohio county may seek statewide voter support for a new property tax fix

“You guys literally have to plan for the things that we can’t even dream of. I’m sure it’s a lot of work and a lot of doomsday preparation sometimes, but we appreciate it,” she said.

Commissioner Charles Patterson echoed Rittenhouse, saying it is a 24/7 job watching the weather to respond and support the community.

“Hopefully this proclamation will help the preparedness of the county to help get people to actually do those things that you’re begging them to do about have a plan and having a place for your family to reunite if your house or your neighborhood is not available,” he said.

International 40 under 40 Award

Clements-Pitstick also received a “40 Under 40″ award from the International Association of Emergency Managers.

Rittenhouse said this is a “pretty impressive” and huge accomplishment.

“Earlier, she was up here talking about how she was part of things going on in Auglaize County and Butler County (and others). I think that speaks to the leadership that you show here in Clark County’s EMA that you’re utilized across the state and (internationally),” Rittenhouse said.

“I know you are a very well-versed person. You’ve done a lot of emergency response type things, and so you have a lot of knowledge, and this is a passion of yours also, so when you put those two things together, you’re super successful in this realm.”

Flax Wilt said Clements-Pitstick is always running towards the crisis, no matter where she is of what she’s doing.

“While we’re all downstairs under something, covering our heads and keeping away from the windows, she’s running towards the tornado with all of the resources and communicating with everybody that’s responding to the disaster,” Flax Wilt said. “That makes me feel better always knowing that she and her team have our backs and are going to make the most out of whatever crisis we’re facing.”

Clements-Pitstick credits her team and others for the award.

“It’s my team. Not only my team here, but the support of the commissioners because we couldn’t do this without any of your support... I couldn’t run to those disasters without the support of my family,” she said. “While I’m getting the award and my name is on it, it really is a team effort.”