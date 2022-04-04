Clark County hosting events as part of national Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services is hosting several events this month as part of national Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Department of Job and Family Services Family and Children’s Services division last year advocated for more than 3,500 children who may have experienced child abuse or neglect in Clark County, according to a Clark County commission press release.
“Our community has always been responsive to the needs of our children,” said director Virginia Martycz. “Reporting suspected abuse or neglect is one major step in making our community safer.”
The goal of Child Abuse Prevention Month is to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. The past two years have presented unique challenges for the mental health and stability of children, said Family and Children’s Services Deputy Director Denise Estep.
“Now more so than in years past, it is important for community members to advocate on behalf of children by offering support and making a referral if abuse or neglect is suspected,” Estep said.
The family and children’s services division planted pinwheels – the national symbol of child abuse prevention – at its Lagonda Avenue campus on Monday. The division has also dispersed pinwheels to 23 sites in the community to show support for child abuse prevention, according to the release.
On April 13, the division is asking employees, partners and community members to wear blue to work in support of child abuse prevention.
To make a referral for suspected child abuse or neglect, call 937-327-1748. For more information about Child Abuse Prevention Month events, call 937-327-1700.
