Clark County Historical Society to open holiday display on Friday

Santa will be visiting on the following dates:

5-8 p.m. Friday during Holiday in the City

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 6-20

5-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18

For more information, go to heritage.center.

Lights of Love Celebration planned

Mercy Health is kicking off the holiday season and inviting the community to take part in its annual Lights of Love Celebration, a special way to remember the important people in your life while also supporting top quality care delivered with compassion in your community.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center Auxiliary invites the community to attend the 34th Annual Tree Lighting Service, at 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The special service will take part in the main lobby and feature Christmas carols, treats, and other festivities.

Community members are invited to make a minimum donation of $5 that will help fund charitable care and equipment purchases that help Mercy Health provide top quality care to the patients it serves in Clark and Champaign Counties.

Donors will have their loved ones’ names put on snowflake ornaments to help decorate one of the Christmas trees brightening the lobby of Springfield Regional Medical Center throughout the holiday season. Those will be on display during the Dec. 3 celebration but can be picked up between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 when trees are taken down. After that, ornaments will be available at the Springfield Regional Medical Center Volunteer office.

Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside Springfield Regional Medical Center.

For more information, call 937-523-5190.

Furry Family Photos will be Dec. 4

Furry Family Photos, for all ages, will be 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike. Wish your family and friends yappy holidays with a picture of the family, including the 4-legged members. Fee includes three different pictures (photographers choice) emailed directly to you to print as many as you wish. Use pictures for gifts, greeting cards or display at home.

The registration fee is $20 and pre-registration is strongly recommended to secure a spot.

This program is held in partnership with the Clark County SPCA.

Church offer ‘Star of Bethlehem’ video experience

Grace Lutheran Church will host a showing of the “Star of Bethlehem” at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Grace Community Center, 1801 St. Paris Pike. No advance registration is required.

This hour-long documentary explores the teachings of Scripture and scientific evidence for God’s existence as seen in the stars above. An optional discussion forum will follow.

For more information, call 937-399-6257 or visit grace-nalc.org.

Township trustees to meet

The German Twp. Trustees monthly meeting will be 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at 3940 Lawrenceville Drive.

For more information, call 937-964-1661.

Safety council meeting planned

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic “Enhancing Workplace Safety and Security,” is presented by David Lyle, Safety Operations Manager of Springfield City Schools.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes a breakfast. Attendees do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

For more information or to register, go to business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Christmas in Bethlehem

The Springfield Church of Christ Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at 1620 Buck Creek Lane. Children and their guardians will travel through multiple stations, creating crafts, taking family photos, hearing the Christmas story, and making a snack.

Each family will receive a take home gift, along with their keepsakes they create. A special prize will also be awarded from the names registered at the door the morning of the event.

For more information, call 937-322-7207 or go to springfieldcofc.com.

Wreaths Across America event planned Wreaths Across America ceremony will be at noon Dec. 13 at St. Bernard Cemetery, 27 W. Home Road. Wreaths will be placed at veterans’ graves. Sponsors and volunteers are needed to lay wreaths on as many graves as possible. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Board and commission openings

There are several boards/commissions openings available. These openings are for the City Planning Board, House Provider for the Community Grant Advisory Board, Board of Zoning Appeals and an expert in Architecture position on the Springfield Historic Landmarks Commission. To serve, go to springfieldohio.gov to download the application to apply.

Applicants must be a resident of the City of Springfield to be eligible. For more information, email rjeffers@springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7341.

Volunteers needed for warming shelter

The City of Springfield is partnering with the Nehemiah Foundation’s Faith Community Crisis Response Team, the Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc. and other local organizations to provide a warming shelter this winter for residents needing a safe, warm place to stay when temperatures drop.

Under a proposed agreement between the city and the Nehemiah Foundation, the warming shelter, located at the Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St., will open when temperatures reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, operating from 6p.m.-8 a.m. During single-digit temperatures, the shelter will operate 24 hours until conditions improve.

Shelter guests will be provided dinner and breakfast daily, and case management services will be available on-site to connect individuals with housing resources, mental health support and other essential services. Separate areas will also be available for men and for women and children.

The city commission approved about $28,000 in partial funding for this effort through a grant with the Nehemiah Foundation, supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

The Nehemiah Foundation’s Faith Community Crisis Response Team will oversee shelter operations and coordinate with local agencies including Springfield Police, Fire/EMS and community service providers to ensure a safe and supportive environment

The Nehemiah Foundation is seeking volunteers to help staff the warming shelter this winter. Volunteers assist with check-in, meal service, hospitality and other supportive roles. Those interested in helping can email aaron@nehemiahfoundation.org or call 937-325-6626, ext. 4 for more information.

COUNTY

ODOT seeking public comments

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following projects:

Medway-New Carlisle Road Resurfacing and Safety Improvements, PID 118687 – The Clark County Engineer’s Office proposes to improve Medway-New Carlisle Road from Medway to National Road. The project will include resurfacing, shoulder upgrades, minor realignment of a substandard curve, and intersection upgrades. The project is expected to begin in Spring 2028.

Clyo Road Improvements, PID 119553 - The City of Centerville, in cooperation with the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office, proposes to improve Clyo Road between St. Leonard Way and Ole Quaker Court. Improvements will include addition of a two-way left turn lane, a multi-use path, sidewalk, and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection with Dimco Way. The project is necessary to address the anticipated additional vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic following construction of the new Dimco Way extension between Clyo Road and Centerville High School. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2028.

Additional information regarding ODOT projects is available at transportation.ohio.gov/projects.

Comments should be submitted by Dec. 31.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

XENIA

A night out at the Career Center

Greene County Farm Forum has a special program planned for their last meeting of 2025 on Dec. 2. The program includes an opportunity to see and experience many of the programs offered by the Greene County Career Center, 532 Innovation Way. A special tour of the building will be offered at 4:30 p.m. followed at 5:30 p.m. by a meal and meeting.

Those participating will need to enter the building via entrance number 2. Cost of the meal which will be prepared by students at the Career Center is $50 per person which includes a $5 donation to the Farm Forum Agriculture Scholarship Fund. Meal reservations must be guaranteed. Send all reservations to Jim and Ann Byrd at 1566 Beaverbrook Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45432 by Saturday. Meal reservations are to be sent with checks payable to Greene Giving.

For more information, call 937-429-1805 or email Byrdhouse9@yahoo.com.

The meeting is open to the public including potential students interested in attending the Greene County Career Center.

