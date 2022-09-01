Clark County health district to pause giving COVID-19 boosters

Anyone who is scheduled to start or finish a primary series, which is the first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, can still be vaccinated with the current supply of monovalent vaccine. The monovalent vaccines can only be administered to people who have not previously been vaccinated for COVID or have not yet received the two primary doses of mRNA vaccine, the release said.

This bivalent booster will be available to eligible people who are 12 years or older, if at least two months have passed since the completion of either their primary series or their most recent booster, the health district said.

Pausing the administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine comes as the CDC awaits recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and doses of the new vaccine may not be administered until the CDC endorses the recommendations of the ACIP.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than half of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health.