Clark County health district schedules multiple clinics

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Drive-thru clinic at Circus Plaza, 297 E. Leffel Lane, from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, 1346 Lagonda Ave., from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, June 9:

Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Road, 4-7 p.m.

German Twp. Firehouse, 3940 Lawrenceville Drive, 2-4 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., 12-2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., 1-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

School of Innovation, Selma Road Park, 2-5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Village of Enon, 363 E. Main St., 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Smith Park Shelter House, 801 W. Jefferson St., 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 10:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, June 11:

Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., 12-2 p.m. on Fridays.

COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays.

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, June 12:

Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, 8:30-11 a.m.

Comunidad Church, 1101 W. Lake Ave., 12-4 p.m.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 109 W. North St., 12-4 p.m.

Schuler’s Bakery, 1911 S. Limestone St., 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Good Samaritan Outreach Center, 427 W. Washington St., 8:30-10:45 a.m.

Monday, June 14:

Clark-Shawnee High School, 1675 E. Possum Road, 1-5 p.m.

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Clark County had 14,208 cases and 304 deaths of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Monday, 56,073 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Almost 42% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Roughly 37% has been fully vaccinated.