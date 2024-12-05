Clark County health district gets $225K grant for needle exchange drug program

Hemphill said the health department’s goal is to open a mobile unit that would serve as an education hub while still providing services, as transportation is a barrier for a lot of county residents.

The One2One program holds three meetings per week — Mondays from 5-8 p.m. at the Southern Village clinic at 1209-3 Sunset Ave., Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. on the second floor of the Springfield Soup Kitchen at 830 W. Main St., and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Southern Village clinic.

“In essence it is a syringe exchange, but it’s so much more than that; at our program, an individual can come in and get clean supplies but we also provide a lot of wraparound services,” Hemphill said.

She said harm reduction is an evidence-based practice that seeks to reduce the negative consequences associated with using drugs and meet people “where they’re at.”

The program has an on-site nurse who performs rapid testing for HIV, Hepatitis C and syphilis, Hemphill said. Participants also gain access to free naloxone (NARCAN), as well as assistance signing up for Medicaid or cash or food assistance, as well as housing. There is also food on site through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank as well as peer support specialists through McKinley Hall.

“When someone is ready for treatment there can be that support and referral and ... hand off to treatment,” Hemphill said. “Yes, there’s clean supplies provided and collection of used needles but there really is that trust building and wraparound services so that when someone is ready to find treatment they have a trusted place to go that can get them connected.”

In September 2024, there were 280 client visits, Hemphill said. This is duplicate data, so some visits could be the same person multiple times per week, but Hemphill said this data is encouraging.

Clients often come in hesitant and learn of the program through word of mouth, and once they realize the health department is not “pushing anything,” they usually become more comfortable and end up returning as needed, Hemphill said.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation was created to distribute 55% of the funds the state is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the national opioid epidemic. The nonprofit’s funds go toward substance misuse prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

The health department’s grant came as part of $7.7 million in statewide awards.

“Supporting these 36 projects today not only helps make progress now but also pays dividends down the road as Ohio works to turn the tide against addiction,” said OneOhio Executive Director Alisha Nelson in a release. “There is much more work to do but we’re in this for the long haul and look forward to continuing to make impactful investments in evidence-based projects well into the future.”