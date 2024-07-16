Deputies to use technology to increase Clark County Fair safety

“There’s greater surveillance with less intrusion, and what I mean by that is there’s a greater balance of eyes with less feeling of the officers and seeing everybody out there,” Cultice said.

Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds director, said the fairgrounds will have signs in both English in Spanish this year. Patrons will now purchase fair tickets at the Yard Barn at Gate 1; there will no longer be people in the parking lot with aprons and cash. He said there will be an ATM in the barn for convenience’s sake.

Blair said all safety enhancements made last year, including the addition of more than 100 LED lights, more cameras and a new walk-in gate, will continue.

The sheriff’s office will use its command center at the fairgrounds and have access to the fair’s digital cameras as well.

“We are pleased to have the Clark County Sheriff’s department back in full force, and the commissioners have helped us with additional funding to have additional hours,” Blair said. “We are appreciative of that.”

Cultice said the drone will fly within U.S. Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, has the clarity of 4K cameras and is capable of zooming. This drone also has lighting and intercom capabilities. In total, the sheriff’s office has three drones, using each one for different situations — a program the agency has found cost effective and helpful thus far.

As technology evolves, so do safety measures, Cultice said. He said that fairgoers could be seen at any time with the drone or numerous cameras, but community members should stay aware of their surroundings and situation and secure any valuables.

“A drone could literally be a first responder and be there faster than a human being and assess the situation to tell them what they need and what to be prepared for,” Blair said.

Cultice said the sheriff’s office is aware of a national uptick of violent gun-related crimes and wanted to take a proactive approach. He said the county saw positive changes with last year’s safety measures.

“We gained some really good feedback, and we saw less arguments or less crimes of opportunity with the presence and the updates in our security measures — and we just want to continue that, and as a law enforcement agency, we just want to get better and do things that way,” Cultice said.

While deputies are working to keep the fair safe, they are also happy to be involved with the community, Cultice said.

“Our deputies enjoy being out there; they enjoy interacting with the community, and it’s more on a positive note than on a negative note of what you see on TV and acts of violence and things that are happening; we’re there to interact with our community members and let them know that we’re there for their safety,” Cultice said. “But also, we’re human and we want interaction and a positive reflection.”

Contributing writer Darci Jordan contributed to this report.