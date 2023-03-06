Clark County EMA receives new $245,000 incident command center funded through federal relief

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has rolled out its new incident command center, funded through $245,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The mobile command center is a trailer used by the Clark County EMA while responding to emergency situations. The EMA received their updated center Thursday.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
The agency’s former trailer, which contained a few workspaces for agency workers to use at the scene of an emergency, was roughly 20 years old.
“The Command Post includes state-of-the-art technology and more square footage for first responders to operate for several days at a time during an emergency,” according to a Clark County EMA social media post.
The Clark County commission in June last year allocated up to $250,000 to the purchase of the incident command center.
Federal relief can be used to cover costs related to public safety, according to the commission.
Also last June, the commission allocated roughly $80,000 to the Clark County EMA for the costs associated with updating emergency operations plans for the county. The process updated emergency support function plans, including services like HAZMAT, transportation fire and police.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
About the Author