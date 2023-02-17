Excellence in Teaching: Springfield elementary educator knew she wanted to teach

“As I was growing up, I didn’t see myself going to college, so I joined the Navy and was going a medical route. When I got out, I was working as an EMT and got injured, so I went back to school and teaching,” she said.

Brumfield, who has taught mainly math over the years, said it’s her favorite subject to teach, as she’s taught it to fourth graders for 10 years before moving to fifth grade.

She said she’s a role model to students and wears many hats in the classroom, but that her favorite part is the “ah-ha” moments when you see the light bulb go off or hear kids gasp because it clicked and they caught onto it.

“Being able to do that and present math to these kids in a fun and exciting way, and being able to build the relationships I’ve built, it’s been amazing and a true blessing,” she said. “It’s just showing my students that there’s more to life that what they’re seeing right now. I truly want to keep building these relationships with these students and connect with them.”

Brumfield said she feels humbled by winning this award. She said with so many great teachers, even being nominated was great and a blessing, so to win, she’s in awe of the recognition.

Brumfield earned her undergraduate degree from Wright State University with a concentration in mathematics, social studies and reading.

2023 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the first story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award.