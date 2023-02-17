X
Dark Mode Toggle

Excellence in Teaching: Springfield elementary educator knew she wanted to teach

News
By , Staff Writer
16 minutes ago

Katrina Brumfield knew she wanted to be a teacher ever since the first day she started going to school.

Brumfield, who teaches fifth-grade math, has taught for 12 years, with 11 of them at Lincoln Elementary School in the Springfield City School District.

Brumfield and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award on March 27. The 34th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, First Energy, The Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

Each recipient will be introduced and will give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients will also receive a $1,000 check, a recognition plaque and an etched paperweight.

ExplorePHOTOS: Wittenberg football team packages 30,000 meals for hungry children

Brumfield said she felt teaching has been her calling, and she can’t imagine doing anything else.

“As I was growing up, I didn’t see myself going to college, so I joined the Navy and was going a medical route. When I got out, I was working as an EMT and got injured, so I went back to school and teaching,” she said.

Brumfield, who has taught mainly math over the years, said it’s her favorite subject to teach, as she’s taught it to fourth graders for 10 years before moving to fifth grade.

She said she’s a role model to students and wears many hats in the classroom, but that her favorite part is the “ah-ha” moments when you see the light bulb go off or hear kids gasp because it clicked and they caught onto it.

ExploreClark State police academy graduates achieve 100% pass rate

“Being able to do that and present math to these kids in a fun and exciting way, and being able to build the relationships I’ve built, it’s been amazing and a true blessing,” she said. “It’s just showing my students that there’s more to life that what they’re seeing right now. I truly want to keep building these relationships with these students and connect with them.”

Brumfield said she feels humbled by winning this award. She said with so many great teachers, even being nominated was great and a blessing, so to win, she’s in awe of the recognition.

Brumfield earned her undergraduate degree from Wright State University with a concentration in mathematics, social studies and reading.

2023 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the first story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award.

In Other News
1
Clark County commission approves $225 million budget
2
Things to do this weekend: Bridal show, swap meet, music and more
3
NEW DETAILS: Arrest made in Clark State bomb threat
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top