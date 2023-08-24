Clark County dog shelter to offer $22 adoptions, food and fun for nationwide event Saturday

The Clark County Dog Shelter will offer adoptions at a reduced price along with food trucks, raffles, face paintings and a dunk tank on Saturday.

Sandi Click, the county dog warden, said this is the third year the shelter has had the event, and she is excited to expand it beyond the $22 adoptions. The remainder of the adoption fees will be covered by sponsors, including the Springfield Foundation and Ohio Pet Fund.

“We are really putting it on this year,” Click said. “We’re going to have a lot of activities going on out here, the most important of which of course will be to get all of our dogs into a wonderful adoptive home.

Adoptions are just the price of a dog license, Click said. This will help more people get a new friend while also helping the shelter, which is currently at full capacity.

The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, kids activities, food and other vendors and a dunk tank with elected officials participating.

Clark County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse said at Wednesday’s regular commission meeting that she will be participating in the dunk tank.

Click said she encourages everyone to come out to the shelter between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. regardless of if they are looking to adopt. She said anyone with a dog or knows some who has one can purchase a dog license if they do not already have one.

All proceeds from the event will go to the shelter’s donor fund, which funds spay and neuter surgeries, emergency surgeries, medical treatments, dog food, vaccinations and more, Click said.

“If everybody can just come out and get to know us (because) a lot of folks just don’t really understand what all we do, and I would love for people to have a better understanding of everything that we mean to the community,” Click said.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 5201 Urbana Road in Springfield. Adoptable dogs can be found at https://www.petfinder.com/.../clark-county-dog-shelter.../. For more information, call the shelter at 937-521-2140.