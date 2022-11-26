Clark County deputies think man killed was struck by vehicle

“We’re investigating all possibilities and all aspects -- as both a traffic and a criminal act because we do not know what the motive of this was. It could be an accident,” Shultz said. “It could have been an intentional act. We’re not sure, so we’re investigating all aspects and attempting to first identify the vehicle and the driver who struck this individual.”

Shultz said they are looking at possible leads and all angles as they do not want to overlook anything nor jump into conclusions.

The crash is under investigation.

“We’re encouraging the public to anybody who has any information on this is to call our office to speak with the criminal investigations division,” Shultz said.

Callers should call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch line at 937-328-2560.