Clark County deputies seek help from exes as Valentine’s Day nears

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A tongue-in-cheek social media post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that asks residents if they have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant is getting shared.

The post asks: “Do you have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant?”

It then said the sheriff’s office offers:

-Set of limited-edition bracelets (handcuffs)

-Free ride in a cruiser

-A stay in Clark County’s finest with 24/7 security.

It includes images of two hearts, a pair of handcuffs, and a message of “Make it special for your ex-Valentine.”

The sheriff’s phone line of 937-328-2560 is also in the Facebook post.

Users had shared the post nearly 900 times as of Monday morning. Commenting was turned off.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

