Clark County deputies seek help from exes as Valentine’s Day nears

A tongue-in-cheek social media post from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that asks residents if they have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant is getting shared.
The post asks: “Do you have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant?”
It then said the sheriff’s office offers:
-Set of limited-edition bracelets (handcuffs)
-Free ride in a cruiser
-A stay in Clark County’s finest with 24/7 security.
It includes images of two hearts, a pair of handcuffs, and a message of “Make it special for your ex-Valentine.”
The sheriff’s phone line of 937-328-2560 is also in the Facebook post.
Users had shared the post nearly 900 times as of Monday morning. Commenting was turned off.
About the Author