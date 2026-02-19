Clark County competitive races, tax issues in May 2026 primary

Tyler Burson of Springfield votes in a booth at the Clark County Board of Elections on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF

Tyler Burson of Springfield votes in a booth at the Clark County Board of Elections on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF
News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Clark County residents will vote on one competitive race in the spring, as well as tax issues and a charter amendment.

The Clark County Board of Elections certified candidates and issues for the May 5 primary election on Tuesday, which had to filed by the Feb. 4 deadline.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 6, and early in-person and absentee voting begins April 7 and continues until Election Day.

Here are the competitive races and issues on the Clark County ballot:

COUNTY COMMISSION

Republican

Sasha Rittenhouse - Incumbent, New Carlisle

Democrat

Bradley Soles, Springfield

ExploreClark County candidates, tax issues filed for May 2026 primary

TAX ISSUES

Mad River Twp.: 0.8-mill, 5-year property tax renewal to provide and maintain fire apparatus, appliances buildings, or sites therefore and providing protection against fire.

Mad River Twp.: 1-mill, 5-year property tax renewal to provide and maintain ambulance and emergency medical services.

OTHER ISSUES

City of New Carlisle: Proposed charter amendment to article VIII, section 8.01, 8.02, 8.03 and 8.05 remove the reference to section 6.01 of the charter regarding the appointment of the planning director, add that members of the planning board should possess the education and experience necessary to ensure that the board satisfactorily fulfills its responsibilities, add that council shall review the comprehensive plan as needed, and at least once every ten years, specify that members of the board of appeals may hold no other city office, except as otherwise provided in division D of section 8.05 of the charter, add that council is permitted to serve as the acting board of appeals when fewer than three members are appointed to and serving on the board of appeals.

ExploreElection 2026
In Other News
1
700 people attend, 218 compete in 6th annual Dance Stomp Shake...
2
Frantic 911 calls made to report weekend fire at Koch Foods
3
Cedarville expands fully online degree programs in psychology...
4
JJ Grey & Mofro to bring Southern soul music to Clark State PAC
5
Music, movies and romance to fill weekend options in Springfield

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, county government, new businesses, events and more for the Springfield News-Sun. She has a bachelor's in mass communications, minor in psychology and associates in paralegal.