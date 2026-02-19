Clark County competitive races, tax issues in May 2026 primary

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 6, and early in-person and absentee voting begins April 7 and continues until Election Day.

Here are the competitive races and issues on the Clark County ballot:

COUNTY COMMISSION

Republican

Sasha Rittenhouse - Incumbent, New Carlisle

Democrat

Bradley Soles, Springfield

TAX ISSUES

Mad River Twp.: 0.8-mill, 5-year property tax renewal to provide and maintain fire apparatus, appliances buildings, or sites therefore and providing protection against fire.

Mad River Twp.: 1-mill, 5-year property tax renewal to provide and maintain ambulance and emergency medical services.

OTHER ISSUES

City of New Carlisle: Proposed charter amendment to article VIII, section 8.01, 8.02, 8.03 and 8.05 remove the reference to section 6.01 of the charter regarding the appointment of the planning director, add that members of the planning board should possess the education and experience necessary to ensure that the board satisfactorily fulfills its responsibilities, add that council shall review the comprehensive plan as needed, and at least once every ten years, specify that members of the board of appeals may hold no other city office, except as otherwise provided in division D of section 8.05 of the charter, add that council is permitted to serve as the acting board of appeals when fewer than three members are appointed to and serving on the board of appeals.

