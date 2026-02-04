Clark County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

This year, Ohio elections will operate a little differently after Senate Bill 293 passed, which eliminated a grace period that allowed mail-in absentee ballots to be counted up to four days after the election. Now, all domestic mail-in ballots will have to reach the board of elections by the time polls close on Election Day.

These are the candidates and issues that filed by the deadline Wednesday for the May 5 primary. The Clark County Board of Elections must certify that they met the requirements to be on the ballot by Feb. 17.

TAX ISSUES

Clark County: 0.6-mill, 10-year property tax renewal to provide funds for the operation, maintenance and improvement of the Parks and Recreation System of the Clark County Park District.

Village of Enon: 2.5-mill, 5-year property tax renewal to provide and maintain motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, for the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required or for the payment of other related costs.

Mad River Twp.: 0.8-mill, 5-year property tax renewal to provide and maintain ambulance and emergency medical services.

Clark-Shawnee Local Schools: Additional income tax of 1% for 5-years for current expenses.

German Twp. (unincorporated): 1-mill, 5-year additional property tax for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets, roads and bridges in municipal corporations, counties or townships.

COUNTY COMMISSION

Republican

Sasha Rittenhouse - Incumbent, New Carlisle

Democrat

Bradley Soles, Springfield

COUNTY COMMISSION (unexpired term)

Republicans

Daren Cotter, Springfield

Greg Kaffenbarger, New Carlisle

Mark Sanders, Springfield

Victoria Sorg, Springfield

COUNTY AUDITOR

Republican

Hillary Hamilton - Incumbent, South Vienna

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE PROBATE DIVISION

Richard Carey, Springfield