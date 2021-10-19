Hayley Rae Cartwright, 27, of Springfield, PTA and Zachary Wayne Uselton, 28, plumber.

Skyler Marie Crain, 19, of Springfield, merchandise processor and Hunter Scott Nier, 21, of Cedarville, merchandise processor.

Brittany Lynne Gibson, 31, of New Carlisle, driver and Daniel Jacob Stump, 31, of New Carlisle, warehouse.

Akash Ambalal Patel, 27, of Springfield, worker and Noshita Milindsagar, 28, of Springfield, none.

Justin Robert Barnett, 28, of New Carlisle, account sales manager and Angela Annette McClintock, 41, of New Carlisle, equipment operator.

Property transfers:

John L. Conn to Holly Lynn Conn Weisent, 5227 Stoneridge Dr., Springfield; no fee

Catherine Regina Pickett to Deborah D. Estep, 1936 Dunseth Lane, Springfield; $124,000

Nancy Pavlatos to Nancy and Thales N. Pavlatos Trustees, Urbana Road, Springfield; no fee

Rebounder Properties LLC to Lisa Beth and Karl Albert Rockenhaus, 470 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $650,000

Amanda R. Collins Fretters to Douglas J. and Robin E. Rittenhouse, 559 W. County Line Road, Springfield; $60,000

Jamie L. and Justin L. Fletcher to Ashley N. and Dylan J. Jones, 6766 Troy Road, Springfield; $250,000

Sure Fire Investments LTD to Tyler G. and Amy C. Heskett, 11347 Carriage Hill Dr., New Carlisle; $39,000