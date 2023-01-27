23CV0051: Mariner Finance LLC v. Shawn Tackett, breach of contract.

23CV0052: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Serve Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns ad their spouses, if any of Betty J. Murray, Unknown Address, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their spouses, if and of Gilbert M. Murray aka Gilbert Murray aka Gilbert M. Murray Sr. aka Gilbert Murray Sr., Unknown Address, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Gilbert M. Murray aka Gilbert Murray aka Gilbert M. Murray Sr. aka Gilbert Murray Sr., foreclosure.

23CV0053: Christopher Ebner v. Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Texas Roadhouse, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Roman Muskeyvalley to Donovan Reynolds, 516 W. Clark St., Springfield; $10,000.

Irmajean Stone to Greenline Equity LLC, 1315 Bellefair Ave., Springfield; $4,000.

1159 South Community Development to Lindsey Marie Cincinnati, 1102 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $121,000.

Karla V. Guevara to Jose M. Ramirez Cabrera, 1159 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $68,000.

Carlyne Orr to Ten Enterprises LLC, 425 Oakwood Place, Springfield; $40,000.

Dark Green Investments LLC to Edwin Alvarado, 1002 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $11,500.