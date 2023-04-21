Shaela Wilson, 29, of Springfield, independent provider and Jeffery Stewart, 40, of Springfield, factory.

Ashley Olson, 27, of Enon, human resources and Christopher Bourque, 26, of Enon, truck driver.

Property transfers:

Donald C. Martin to Darren and Gregory Eichelberger, 2540 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $132,000.

Royce L. Martin to East West Investments LLC, 1102-1104 W. High St., Springfield; $12,500.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to DLB Affordable Rentals LLC, 205 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $23,500.

Zeus Investments Inc. to David L. Bayne, 1506 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $11,400.

Zeus Investments Inc. to David L. Bayne, 1504 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $11,400.

Jeffery D. Hardamon to Joseph Saliba Semexant, 22 S. Shaffer St., Springfield; none.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Jose Gonzalez, 215 S. Light St., Springfield; $42,500.

Changing Lives Now Ministries Inc. to My Church Built Upon The Rock Inc., 520-520.5-522-522.5 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; none.

Douglas Bruce to Tracy R. Jones, 908 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.

Tracy R. Hughart to Lt. Pathways LLC, 1237 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

New Beginnings Realty Investors LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 1022-1024 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $75,000.

Roundtree Home Solutions LLC to Yvon Nicolas, 518 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $20,000.