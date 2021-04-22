Marriage licenses:
Caleb Songer, 22, of Springfield, quality assurance analysis and Alyna Carroll, 21, of Springfield, waitress.
Michael Armitage, 26, of Tremont City, yard driver and Sarita Condori Ccahuana, 31, of Tremont City, none.
Setember Phillips, 34, of Springfield, nurse aide and Dominic Gray, 30, of Springfield, unemployed.
Patrick Wicker, 30, of Springfield, human resources manager and Darren Eichelberger, 46, of Springfield.
Property transfers:
Penny A. Woods to Community Loan Servicing LLC, 4948 Temple St., Springfield; $45,000
Max Lawson to Sharon Joy and Max Lawson, 2736 Willow Road, Springfield; no fee
Bradley S. Stepp to Deborah M. Fitzpatrick, 2843 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $182,000
Jerry E. and Melanie T. Hammond to Melanie T. Hammond, 5410 Ridgewood Road East., Springfield; no fee
Brian Preston to Pamela K. Riano, 1977 Willoughby Ave., Springfield; $130,000