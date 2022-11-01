springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0507: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Kenneth Brown, Melanie Brown, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0508: Angel Bird v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Megan Leffel, 37, of Springfield, N/A and Nathan Bowman, 38, of Springfield, journeyman lineman.

Mirian Ramirez, 43, of New Carlisle, medical assistant and Michael Frye Sr., 45, of New Carlisle, maintenance.

Jakub LaCerais, 21, of Springfield, member experience rep. and Olivia VanHoose, 21, of Springfield, telemetry.

Property transfers:

Right to Life Society of Clark County to The Springfield Project 12 Inc., 813-815 W. Main St., Springfield; none.

Jorge Eraldo Valenzuela Ramirez to Gospel Tabernacle Development, 1007 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; none.

Shirley Allen to Future Sights LLC, 633 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $31,500.

Laurie J. Beireis to Laura C. Martin, 357 N. Western Ave., Springfield; none.

Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 1127-1129 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $45,000.

Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 1121 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $45,000.

MCRE OH LLC to Garbiel M. Snyder, 1325 Lamar Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

