Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 57 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Adrian Bray, 42, of Springfield, N/A and Cassandra Scott, 43, of Springfield, STNA.

Estefania Perez Felix, 25, of Springfield, receiving and Eric Vazquez Mazariegos, 38, of Springfield, coordinator.

Amanda Mendell, 25, of Springfield, housemaker and Mark Miller Jr., 32, of Columbus, warehouse.

Property transfers:

Charles R. DeButy Jr., to William R. Titley, 2517 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; $30,000

Dolly R. Oliver to Dolly R. Oliver and Richard E. Smith, 3695 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; no fee

George W. and Rhonda K. Koehler to Saint George Properties LLC, 3341 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; no fee

James T. and Stephanie N. Neal to Sommer Leann and Steven Sills, 2373 Shrine Road, Springfield; $374,900

Patrick A. and Jennie M. Glaser to Jennie M. Glaser, 4500 Johnson Road, Springfield; no fee

