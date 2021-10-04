Marriage licenses:
Tyler Jordan Reed, 27, of New Carlisle, web developer and Haylie Marie Schlater, 27, of Rossburg, graphic designer.
Wheslyne Doreus, 33, of Springfield, mother and Lanaud Vil, 29, of Springfield, truck driver.
Kenneth Allen Dunaway, 36, of New Carlisle, warehouse clerk and Amanda Lousie Vlasic, 34, of New Carlisle, nurse.
Property transfers:
Melva G. Rue Trustee to Donald C. and Kristine M. Smith, 4663 Steeplechase Dr., Fairborn; $333,000
Richard K. and Natalie J. Hall Trustees to Richard K. Hall Trustee, 1921 Sierra Ave., Springfield; no fee
Dennis J. and Linda T. Dunsdon to Rebounder Properties LLC, 4858 Auston St., Springfield; $165,000
James M. and Heather A. Davenport to James M. Davenport, 3847 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; no fee
David M. and Peggy J. Larason to Kenneth S. and Kimberly D. Wright, 11306 Carriage Hill Dr., New Carlisle; $285,000
Brenda Kay Coen to Velma A. Coen, 3189 E. High St., Springfield; no fee
Thomas E. and Sharon Robinson to Thomas E. Robinson; no fee