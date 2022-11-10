Jayson Shane, 28, of Springfield, injection mold process and Victoria Holben, 29, of Springfield, supply room clerk.

Property transfers:

Heartland Home Buyers LLC to Lisa M. Derksen, 310 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $159,900.

Kathy L. Thornsbury to Lori F. and Michael L. Houseman, 2647 Troy Road, Springfield; $125,000.

Timalyn Neff and Bethany Holly to Terry Harris, 2138 Troy Road, Springfield; $198,000.

Harlis R. Price to Michael Centers, 3348 Snyder Domer Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Lois L. Moore, trustee to Kimberly K. Kelsey, trustee, 4100 Miller Road, Springfield; none.

William Edward White and Mindy Diane to David Chris Cheney and Donna Michelle, 3953 St. James Court, Springfield; $336,000.

Donald E. and Barbara A. Whalen to Co Real Estate LLC and Mills, 4319 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $62,000.

Jeffrey T. and Pamela Esterline to Jeffrey T. Esterline, 5156 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; none.

Lora L. and William D. Lawson to Melvin C. and Stephanie L. Kohl, 1789 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $585,000.

Maureen D. and Darwin A. Murray to Maureen D. Murray, 4752 Walker St., Springfield; none.