Current cases:
22CV0526: Robert Cottrell v. Bon Secours Mercy Health d/b/a Mercy Health Springfield Sports Medicine, Gregory Carozza, DO, Julie Carozza, Denis Caudill, RN, David Comer, Jason Kesling, RN, Cara Massie, RN, Mercy Health - Springfield Sports Medicine, Mercy Health - Springfield Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mercy Springfield Medical Center, Erin Robinson, RN, SRMX Urbana Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Joshua Reed, 37, of Springfield, production associate and Wilson Capalac, 24, of Springfield, hospitality.
Jayson Shane, 28, of Springfield, injection mold process and Victoria Holben, 29, of Springfield, supply room clerk.
Property transfers:
Heartland Home Buyers LLC to Lisa M. Derksen, 310 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $159,900.
Kathy L. Thornsbury to Lori F. and Michael L. Houseman, 2647 Troy Road, Springfield; $125,000.
Timalyn Neff and Bethany Holly to Terry Harris, 2138 Troy Road, Springfield; $198,000.
Harlis R. Price to Michael Centers, 3348 Snyder Domer Road, Springfield; $180,000.
Lois L. Moore, trustee to Kimberly K. Kelsey, trustee, 4100 Miller Road, Springfield; none.
William Edward White and Mindy Diane to David Chris Cheney and Donna Michelle, 3953 St. James Court, Springfield; $336,000.
Donald E. and Barbara A. Whalen to Co Real Estate LLC and Mills, 4319 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $62,000.
Jeffrey T. and Pamela Esterline to Jeffrey T. Esterline, 5156 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; none.
Lora L. and William D. Lawson to Melvin C. and Stephanie L. Kohl, 1789 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $585,000.
Maureen D. and Darwin A. Murray to Maureen D. Murray, 4752 Walker St., Springfield; none.