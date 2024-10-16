24CV0781: PNC Bank National Association v. Jonathan Caudill, action for money.

24CV0782: Lakeview Loan Servicing , LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Chad Koster, Uknown Spouse, if any of, Chad Koster aka Chad M. Koster, foreclosure.

24CV0783: David Lemmons, Ohio Mutual Insurance Company v. Donna L. Artis, action for money.

24CV0784: Terry Cox, TRUSTEE, Ohio Mutual Insurance Company v. Ernest Whitehead, action for money.

24CV0785: Grange Indemnity Insurance Company v. Paul M. Yoder, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Chania B. Handwerker, 24, of Medway, receptionist and Trevor E. Blevins, 35, of Medway, forklift driver.

Paul H. Gathany, 83, of Springfield, retired and Mona L. Ballard, 80, of Ocala, FL, retired.

Jordan J. Clark, 34, of Springfield and Aubrey S. Alvarado, 30, of Urbana.

Jared A. Marlin, 29, of Springfield, accountant and Carley A. Queen, 27, of Springfield, veterinary assistant.

Baylie A. M. King, 21, of Springfield and Jordan E. Wiley, 21, of Springfield, construction contractor.

Property transfers:

Randy L. Young to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 823 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas Johnson to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 827-829 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Russell and Jennifer Glenn to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 422 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Dennis L. and Rebecca S. Colvin to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 424, 428 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

John E. Denney Sr. and Lucille Dozier to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 432-434 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Joseph Gent Jr. to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 902 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Phonesalena Harris to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 906-908 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mathew T. Pingel to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 910-912 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Larisa Solomon to Her Story Inc., 36-38 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $398,900.

Linda S. and Ronald R. Cason Jr. to Linda S. Cason, 913-915 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Trinity A. Thompson to James S. and Nancy J. Schlather, 305 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $192,000.

Beverly J. Fetter to Jeffrey K. Ingle, 289 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $275,000.

Megan T. Boivin to Charles W. and Deanna L. Brougher, 139 Kewbury Road, Springfield; $125,000.

Linda S. and Ronald R. Cason Jr. and Linda S. Cason, 256 Floral Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sean Richards to Constance N. Sherowski, 1505 Pythian Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Short Properties LTD to William G. Bennett, 144-146 Harding Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Richard E. Anderson and Barbara G. Williams to Richard E. Anderson, 542 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $0.

Phyllis D. Szary to Thayvun Wermter, 124 W. Aspen Road, Medway; $124,900.

Mary L. Williams to Christina Williams, 1255 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Joshua Reed to Alex Snider, 402 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $201,000.

Ta Shonda M. Stafford to Grease Magic LTD, 435 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $153,300.

Devatha Dayton Lakeview LLC to Health Partners of Western Ohio Inc., 524 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $1,735,000.

Lauren C. Parke to Glenrose Ventures LLC, 216-222, 240-246, 248-258 Orth Drive, New Carlisle; $870,000.

Carol L. Webb to Darren C. Porter and Carol L. Webb, 6899 Zerkle Road, Springfield; $0.

Rodney and Lucinda Bryan to Rodney C. and Lucinda R. Bryan, trustees, 1548 North Star St., Springfield; $).

Michael A. Treolo to James and Elaine Bryant, 990 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Jennifer J. Henderson to David A. Schmenk and Barbara C. Breeden, 4275 Elwood Lane, Springfield; $107,000.

Eric J. Ross to Jason and Carol A. Ross, 3628 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $0.

Lundy R. Travis Jr. to Mary E. Morris, 116 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston; $0.

Marlene Abshear to Jason M. and Elizabeth H. Frost, 30 N. Church St., South Charleston; $235,000.

Matthew Reynolds to Shane and Heidi Thompson, 1170 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $119,000.

Joe Rowland to William L. Rowland, 7428 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; $0.

Steven L. and Dorothy L. Rittenhouse to Steven L. Rittenhouse, 2850 Willow Road, Springfield; $0.

Ronald H. and Shirley A. Thompson to Shirley A. Thompson, 4740 Merrimont Ave., Springfield; $0.