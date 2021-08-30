springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
18 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Teresa H. and Iain M. Kelly Sr., Trustees to Iain M. and Teresa H. Kelly Trustees; Charmwood Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Norma J. Coffman to Richard R. and Karriane Grow, 321 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $129,900

Rebecca D. and David Diment to David Diment, 1009 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

David Diment to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 1009 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Falt Properties LLC to Kelly T. and Darren L. Andrews Jr., 118-124 North Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Peggy L. Maxton to Brian Mick, 6455 Penny Pike, Springfield; $125,000

Wilma I. and John L. McDonald Sr., to Wilma I. McDonald, 5300 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; no fee

Alonzo J. Blevins to Cheryl Powell, 5614 Old 70 Road, Springfield; no fee

Patricia A. Edwards to Patricia Kay and James L. Walters, 5950 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $353,000

Royletta E. Duncan to Lisa Neff and Aaron D. Bristow, 12390 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; no fee

