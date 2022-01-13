Property transfers:
Blue Hills Valley LLC to Taylor May and Patrick D. Didonato, 720 W. First St., Springfield; $185,000
Karl L. Stephens to Bret Ashbrook, 1337 N. Plum St., Springfield; $106,500
Kelly M. Blue to Kenneth James and Kelly Marie Hope, 2114 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee
James E. Reed to James W. Reed Trustee, 2206 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee
Roger L. Hart to James Hart, 539 Gruen Dr., Springfield; no fee
Estaban Reyes to Donald G. Mayse, 2132 Beatrice St., Springfield; $95,000
Estrep Builders LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 860 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $80,800
Estrep Builders LLLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 626 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $50,500
Julia M. Taylor Trustee to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 2499 Berger Ave., Springfield; $25,100
Patricia E. and David A. Greene to Patricia E. Greene, 2601 Roberts Ave., Springfield; no fee
Albert A. Martz Jr., to Tina Marie Goldsby, 836 Pine St., Springfield; $16,000
Jerry L. and Susan L. Blair to MCRE OH LLC, 1170 Selma Road, Springfield; $30,400
David and Patricia Greene to Patricia E. Greene, 975 Thrasher St., Springfield; no fee