Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
19 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Blue Hills Valley LLC to Taylor May and Patrick D. Didonato, 720 W. First St., Springfield; $185,000

Karl L. Stephens to Bret Ashbrook, 1337 N. Plum St., Springfield; $106,500

Kelly M. Blue to Kenneth James and Kelly Marie Hope, 2114 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee

James E. Reed to James W. Reed Trustee, 2206 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee

Roger L. Hart to James Hart, 539 Gruen Dr., Springfield; no fee

Estaban Reyes to Donald G. Mayse, 2132 Beatrice St., Springfield; $95,000

Estrep Builders LLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 860 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $80,800

Estrep Builders LLLC to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 626 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $50,500

Julia M. Taylor Trustee to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 2499 Berger Ave., Springfield; $25,100

Patricia E. and David A. Greene to Patricia E. Greene, 2601 Roberts Ave., Springfield; no fee

Albert A. Martz Jr., to Tina Marie Goldsby, 836 Pine St., Springfield; $16,000

Jerry L. and Susan L. Blair to MCRE OH LLC, 1170 Selma Road, Springfield; $30,400

David and Patricia Greene to Patricia E. Greene, 975 Thrasher St., Springfield; no fee

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Greenon, Urbana schools closed today due to staff shortages, COVID...
3
Family sues Myers Cemetery officials after dispute over son’s headstone
4
Springfield arts groups receive grants from national group
5
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to ‘guaranteed hire’ effort
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top