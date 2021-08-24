Cases called included:
21CV0242: Jacquice Thomas v. Founders Insurance Company, Shawn Fowler, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jessica May Gentry, 35, of New Carlisle, stay-at-home mom and Kenneth John O’Brien, 39, of New Carlisle, quality manager.
Brandy Lynn Gearhart, 41, of New Carlisle, retail manager and Gregory William Lewis, 53, of New Carlisle, unemployed.
Taylor Nichole Lemley, 26, of Springfield, banker and Zachary Daniel Pennington, 27, of Springfield, customer service manager.
Property transfers:
Sherman D. and Linda Sanford to William and Laura C. Marker, 207 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $75,000
Brenda D. Oyler to Charles S. Pendleton, 2242 Baker Road, Springfield; $210,000
Brenda D. and John C. Dean to William B. Loveless, 4031 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $180,000
Linda S. Vincent to Becky Lynn Brumfield, 2219 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $145,000
Roger D. Bush to Travis Decker, 3741 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $90,000
Mark A. and Virginia L. Crabtree to Mark A. Crabtree, 3882 Snyder Domer Road Rear, Springfield; no fee
Husted Enterprises LLC to Brittany M. and Aaron Michael Frock, 6115 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $210,000
Dirk Severt to Leslie Pineda, 1600 Troy Road, Springfield; $150,000
Jessica G. Wilson to Kathy L. and Leonard L. Carney, 3572 Miller Road, Springfield; $176,000