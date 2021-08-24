springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
25 minutes ago

Cases called included:

21CV0242: Jacquice Thomas v. Founders Insurance Company, Shawn Fowler, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica May Gentry, 35, of New Carlisle, stay-at-home mom and Kenneth John O’Brien, 39, of New Carlisle, quality manager.

Brandy Lynn Gearhart, 41, of New Carlisle, retail manager and Gregory William Lewis, 53, of New Carlisle, unemployed.

Taylor Nichole Lemley, 26, of Springfield, banker and Zachary Daniel Pennington, 27, of Springfield, customer service manager.

Property transfers:

Sherman D. and Linda Sanford to William and Laura C. Marker, 207 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $75,000

Brenda D. Oyler to Charles S. Pendleton, 2242 Baker Road, Springfield; $210,000

Brenda D. and John C. Dean to William B. Loveless, 4031 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $180,000

Linda S. Vincent to Becky Lynn Brumfield, 2219 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $145,000

Roger D. Bush to Travis Decker, 3741 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $90,000

Mark A. and Virginia L. Crabtree to Mark A. Crabtree, 3882 Snyder Domer Road Rear, Springfield; no fee

Husted Enterprises LLC to Brittany M. and Aaron Michael Frock, 6115 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $210,000

Dirk Severt to Leslie Pineda, 1600 Troy Road, Springfield; $150,000

Jessica G. Wilson to Kathy L. and Leonard L. Carney, 3572 Miller Road, Springfield; $176,000

