24CV0536: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Breanna Baker, Breanna M. Baker, Breanna Monaye Baker, Kaylan Hunt, Kaylan Deshawn Hunt, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Beverly J. Strawsburg to CBMM Properties LLC, 604 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $29,000.

Jose Gonzalez and Roque A. Magna to Rogue A. Magna, 618 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Stephen E. Brownlee and Gordon R. Beneke to Gordon R. Beneke, 901 N. Fountaine Ave., Springfield; $0.

Izzat Badawi to Kashkish Inc., 37-39 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $100,000.

Larry R. and Karen L. Henschen to Karen L. Henschen, 1024-1026 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jose A. Gonzalez and Edwin M. Alvarado to Edwin M. Alvarado, 621-623 Mason St., Springfield; $70,000.

Melinda Bland to Pythian Properties LLC, 1307 Pythian Ave., Springfield; $129,000.

Mercy Medical Center of Springfield Ohio to Community Mercy Health Partners, 30 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mercy Medical Center of Springfield Ohio to Community Mercy Health Partners, 1343 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Pausheca Enterprises RLT LLC to Dianna Sherrock, 243 E. Third St., Springfield; $34,000.

Mark S. and Delpha R. Allender to Marci and Joshua Smith, 346 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $239,900.

Mark Loring to Mark and Susan M. Loring, 9295 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Dorothy Flipped LLC to Brandon J. and Chelsea Madison, 8628 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $290,000.

Todd and Amber Jo Ott to Jonathan E. Fugate, 2 Island Road, Medway; $116,000.

Karen Holdings LLC to Lucas A. Jones, 1616 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $220,000.

Karen Holdings LLC to Angela R. Hart, 1726 Hocker Ave., New Carlisle; $150,000.

Nina R. Hoagland to Johnathan D. Roby, 410 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Delores E. Craig to Curtis and Autumn Tincher, 4844 Alpha Road, Springfield; $90,000.

Gilbert E. and Carol D. Sandoval to Joann Rice, 3684 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $210,000.

Rhonda Colvin and Malcolm G. Quincy Jr., 7 Schauer Circle, Medway; $306,500.

Marla J. Dirlam to Kala and Joshua Miller, 1229 Victory Road, Springfield; $427,500.

S & B Contractors LLC to Brooke A. Howard, 204 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $147,000.

Rod Jenkins to Prentice Real Estate LLC, 234 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to David and Victoria Myers, 304 Deerfield Drive, New Carlisle; $214,900.

Sunshine Valley Investments LLC to Corderrick C. Weller, 530 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $155,000.

Sellman Enterprises CLR LLC to Kay Wade Real Estate LLC, 1675 W. County Line Road, Urbana; $660,000.

Ronald and Shirley Callison to Shirley Callison, 2354 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Chris Haggy, 2449 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $54,100.

Terry L. and Susan K. Dersch to Susan K. and Terry L. Dersch, trustees, 2900 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Martin and Marjorie Shields to Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe, 3314 Scotsdale Ave., Springfield; $0.

Brittany A. Fisher to Micheal A. Clifton, 3050-3064 Troy Road, Springfield; $445,000.

Christina M. and Harold K. Smith Jr. to Christina M. and Harold K. Smith Jr., trustees, 4550 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Thomas E. Phillips to Laura E. Fazio, 3835 Miller Road, Springfield; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC David Odette, 1327 Victory Road, Springfield; $229,000.

Rachel L. Townsend to Peter and Heather Townsend, trustees, 66 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.

Timothy G. Rigel to Frank and Jacqueline Sloot, 8155 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $329,500.

Edwin W. Delaney to Rickie E. Delaney, 3775 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $0.

Edwin W. Delaney to Randy E. Delaney, 307 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $0.

William R. Breeding to The Last Queen Properties LLC, 50, 55, 57 Harrison St., Enon; $240,000.

William R. Breeding to The Last Queen Properties LLC, 172, 194 E. Main St., Enon; $240,000.

Down Home Property Solutions LLC to Blake Speakman, 125 Countryside Drive, Enon; $206,500.

Sharon A. Caldwell to Rachel R. Smith, 235 Countryside Drive, Enon; $155,000.

Cheryl Smith and Shirley J. Peterson to Pamela S. Trinkle, 4367 Tacoma St., Springfield; $225,000.