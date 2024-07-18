Current cases:
24CV0535: Sally Daniels, ADMINISTRATOR v. John Does 1 Through 5, Inclusive, Defendants Whose Names are Unknown to the Plaintiffs at this Time, Saber Healthcare Group, Saber Healthcare Group LLC, Springfield Healthcare Group, Springfield Nursing and Independent Living, medical malpractice.
24CV0536: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Breanna Baker, Breanna M. Baker, Breanna Monaye Baker, Kaylan Hunt, Kaylan Deshawn Hunt, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Beverly J. Strawsburg to CBMM Properties LLC, 604 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $29,000.
Jose Gonzalez and Roque A. Magna to Rogue A. Magna, 618 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $35,000.
Stephen E. Brownlee and Gordon R. Beneke to Gordon R. Beneke, 901 N. Fountaine Ave., Springfield; $0.
Izzat Badawi to Kashkish Inc., 37-39 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $100,000.
Larry R. and Karen L. Henschen to Karen L. Henschen, 1024-1026 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jose A. Gonzalez and Edwin M. Alvarado to Edwin M. Alvarado, 621-623 Mason St., Springfield; $70,000.
Melinda Bland to Pythian Properties LLC, 1307 Pythian Ave., Springfield; $129,000.
Mercy Medical Center of Springfield Ohio to Community Mercy Health Partners, 30 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $0.
Mercy Medical Center of Springfield Ohio to Community Mercy Health Partners, 1343 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.
Pausheca Enterprises RLT LLC to Dianna Sherrock, 243 E. Third St., Springfield; $34,000.
Mark S. and Delpha R. Allender to Marci and Joshua Smith, 346 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $239,900.
Mark Loring to Mark and Susan M. Loring, 9295 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.
Dorothy Flipped LLC to Brandon J. and Chelsea Madison, 8628 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $290,000.
Todd and Amber Jo Ott to Jonathan E. Fugate, 2 Island Road, Medway; $116,000.
Karen Holdings LLC to Lucas A. Jones, 1616 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $220,000.
Karen Holdings LLC to Angela R. Hart, 1726 Hocker Ave., New Carlisle; $150,000.
Nina R. Hoagland to Johnathan D. Roby, 410 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $165,000.
Delores E. Craig to Curtis and Autumn Tincher, 4844 Alpha Road, Springfield; $90,000.
Gilbert E. and Carol D. Sandoval to Joann Rice, 3684 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $210,000.
Rhonda Colvin and Malcolm G. Quincy Jr., 7 Schauer Circle, Medway; $306,500.
Marla J. Dirlam to Kala and Joshua Miller, 1229 Victory Road, Springfield; $427,500.
S & B Contractors LLC to Brooke A. Howard, 204 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $147,000.
Rod Jenkins to Prentice Real Estate LLC, 234 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $0.
Comfort Living LLC to David and Victoria Myers, 304 Deerfield Drive, New Carlisle; $214,900.
Sunshine Valley Investments LLC to Corderrick C. Weller, 530 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $155,000.
Sellman Enterprises CLR LLC to Kay Wade Real Estate LLC, 1675 W. County Line Road, Urbana; $660,000.
Ronald and Shirley Callison to Shirley Callison, 2354 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.
Comfort Living LLC to Chris Haggy, 2449 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $54,100.
Terry L. and Susan K. Dersch to Susan K. and Terry L. Dersch, trustees, 2900 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.
Martin and Marjorie Shields to Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe, 3314 Scotsdale Ave., Springfield; $0.
Brittany A. Fisher to Micheal A. Clifton, 3050-3064 Troy Road, Springfield; $445,000.
Christina M. and Harold K. Smith Jr. to Christina M. and Harold K. Smith Jr., trustees, 4550 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.
Thomas E. Phillips to Laura E. Fazio, 3835 Miller Road, Springfield; $0.
Double E. Properties LLC David Odette, 1327 Victory Road, Springfield; $229,000.
Rachel L. Townsend to Peter and Heather Townsend, trustees, 66 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.
Timothy G. Rigel to Frank and Jacqueline Sloot, 8155 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $329,500.
Edwin W. Delaney to Rickie E. Delaney, 3775 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; $0.
Edwin W. Delaney to Randy E. Delaney, 307 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $0.
William R. Breeding to The Last Queen Properties LLC, 50, 55, 57 Harrison St., Enon; $240,000.
William R. Breeding to The Last Queen Properties LLC, 172, 194 E. Main St., Enon; $240,000.
Down Home Property Solutions LLC to Blake Speakman, 125 Countryside Drive, Enon; $206,500.
Sharon A. Caldwell to Rachel R. Smith, 235 Countryside Drive, Enon; $155,000.
Cheryl Smith and Shirley J. Peterson to Pamela S. Trinkle, 4367 Tacoma St., Springfield; $225,000.