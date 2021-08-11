springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
14 minutes ago

Cases called included:

21CV0224: Ethan Harris, Director of Clark County Development v. Janice L. Myers L. Est., Lisa Mougey, preliminary and permanent injunction.

21CV0225: Ethan Harris, Director of Clark County Development v. John Allan Williams, preliminary and permanent injunction.

21CV0226: Ethan Harris, Director of Clark County Development v. Donald D. and Linda K. Hatfield, preliminary and permanent injunction.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sarah Marie Ruf, 29, of Springfield, registered nurse and Clayton Matthew Steele, 29, of Springfield, maintenance director.

Karen Lauretta Algeo, 74, of Springfield, retired and Joseph Carl Moorman, 77, of Springfield, retired.

JoAnna Taylor, 36, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom and Manuel Guadalupe Pena Anell, 50, of Springfield, grower.

Madeline Kristine McGraw, 27, of Springfield, teacher and Zachary Thomas Hupp, 29, of Springfield, laborer.

Colter Matthew Moore, 19, of Springfield, groundskeeper and Olivia Faith Warax, 19, of Springfield, barista.

Property transfers:

Amanda M. Miller and Joseph E. Weikert to Carla Sanning, 521 Glenn Ave., New Carlisle; $140,000

Anna F. and Charles C. Coffey Jr., to Venture Real Estate Group LLC, 201 Deerfield Dr., New Carlisle; $130,000

Martha Lynne and Paul Edward Nickell to Martha Lynne Nickell, 302 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; no fee

In Other News
1
Springfield man indicted after allegedly shooting victim in the neck
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
4
Temporary Clark County sales tax rate may become permanent
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top