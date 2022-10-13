Andrea Vanzant, 40, of New Carlisle, LPN and Steven Hopping, 55, of New Carlisle, fabricator.

Joanna Anderson, 47, of Springfield, medical librarian and Gary Keese, 54, of Springfield, retired.

Austan Conley, 24, of Springfield, operator and Marline Cantrell, 27, of Springfield, N/A.

Maya Bode, 25, of Enon, unemployed and Timothy Buckner, 32, of Enon, machinist.

Roger Jessee, 24, of Springfield, team trainer and Hannah Snider, 23, of Springfield, unemployed.

Joy-Lorraine McCauley, 30, of Springfield, forklift and Gregory Da’Guann, 29, of Springfield, warehouse.

Caitlin Strole, 29, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Vincent Alfrey, 29, of Springfield, disabled.

Alexis Conrad, 37, of New Carlisle, district manager and Danny Pearce, 36, of New Carlisle, team member.

Property transfers:

Tammy L. Matthews to Wade Dixon, 86 Dayton Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Aug Property Investments LLC to Los Comrades Properties LLC, 515 W. Clark St., Springfield; $20,000.

JA Butterfield LLC to Brick and Keys, 811 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $33,000.

Bechtle Enterprises Inc. to Manpreet LLC, 116 N. Bechtle Avenue, Springfield; $265,000.

Bechtle Enterprises Inc. to Manpreet LLC, 1415 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $265,000.

Jason Augenstein to Lexicam Properties LLC, 1328 Broadway Ave., Springfield; $10,000.

Teressica N. Willard Phillips, 823 Cedar St., Springfield; none.

Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa to Thomas L. and Ruth E. Gulasa, 750 Dayton Ave., Springfield; none.

Regina A. and Jack K. Taylor to Peterson Geneus, 257 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $164,900.

Randy L. and Mary Beth McFarland to Jauhn and Misty M. Schneck, 2027 Elmwood Ave., Springfield; $249,000.