24CV0543: James H. King v. Navistar Inc., Administrator of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Appeal.

24CV0544: Abbey Credit Union Inc. v. Christina A. Foster, Tia R. Warner, breach of contract.

24CV0545: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Justin L. Whithead, breach of contract.

24CV0546: Gregory Seelig, Robert Seelig v. 1st Choice Delivery, Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation, J M Corporation, Progressive Select Insurance Company, Protective Insurance Company, Iskandarf S. Rizman, SCI LLC, Smith Drug Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Subcontracting Concepts LLC, Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin, action for money.

24CV0547: PCA Acquisitions V, LLC v. Dawn Fremder, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Dylan M. Koepp, 27, of Springfield, construction and Carmela Myrtil, 43, of Springfield, press operator.

Charles R. Ryan Jr., 47, of Springfield, electrician and Jacqueline L. Ryan, 45, of Lakeland, GA, CSR.

Marshall D. Harris Jr. and Kylie S. J. Osborn, 24, of Springfield, retail.

Property transfers:

Eugenia Papadakis to Michael L. Steveley, 3139 El Camino Drive, Springfield; $142,500.

Lowell P. Osborne to Kelly Jo Miller, 3121 N. Argonne Lane, Springfield; $0.

Sheila ice to First Haitian Evangelical Church, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $249,000.

Yvette L. Evans to Jose A. Guevara, 549 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

My Church Built Upon the Rock Inc. to Dylan C. Mallery, 520-522.5 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $150,000.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Syllienne Vilmene, 825 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $129,000.

Frankee Valescot LLC to First Haitian Evangelical Church, 927 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

Daniel D. Hafle to Daniel M. Ginez, 231 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $39,000.

Mary D. Hardman to Wesley and Tiffany Lambert, 1221 Northgate Road, Springfield; $170,000.

Aaron C. Heckman to Aaron C. Heckman, 1327 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $174,000.

Springfield Advantage LLC to Josue Nassal and Roselie Gabriel, 1807 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $188,000.

Lonnie D. Kestner to Boson Ramilus, 2700 E. High St., Springfield; $155,000.

Deborah E. Shaw to Shawn M. and Abigail R. Cummins, 425 Reames Ave., Springfield; $163,000.

Brook Detrick to MDReality LLC, 2131 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Brook Detrick to MDReality LLC, 2141, 2145, 2521 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

Eric T. Woodland to Thai Project LLC, 942-944 Southfield Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Regenia L. and Richard E. Powers II to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 901-903 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Sixtyft Sixin LLC to 1801 E. High St. LLC, 1801 E. High St., Springfield; $201,700.

M & E Home Buyers LLC to Nicolasa H. Mata, 1609 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $31,000.

Endurance Capital Management LLC to Guerdie Jean and Isreal Demosthene, 1008, 1012 Park Ave., Springfield; $39,900.

Ryons Residential Services LLC to Marie R> Elauyus, 739 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Frank L. Hearns III to Three Services LLC, 1062 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Janet E. Benitez, 837 E. Columbia St., Springfield; $60,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Janet E. Benitez, 39-41 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Carrie K. Moore to Carrie K. and Shane A. Moore, 1229 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Elmer Gonzalez to Anne Marie Bien Aime, trustee, 1664 Highland Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

R & M Co. to Cincinnati Capital Partners 610 LLC, 1117 E. Home Road, Springfield; $1,075,000.

Colleen M. and Todd E. Alexander to Colleen M. and Todd E. Alexander, trustees, 1765 Appian Way, Springfield; $).

John and Christine M. Malone to Daniel M. Ginez, 1402 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Jerald Wolf to Dyer Developments LLC, 1438-1440 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Ohio Green Properties LLC to Amelia V. Sanchez, 1328-1330 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $83,000.

McPheron Group LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 2052 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

McPheron Group LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 537 E. John St., Springfield; $20,000.

Christi A. Palmer to Andrew Patrick, 251 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $0.