BreakingNews
Springfield officials urge residents to refrain from using fireworks
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
28 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0286: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Alexander T. Rader, Jane Doe, John Doe, Sterling Jewelers, Inc., dba Kay Jewelers c/o Kimche Kostrevski, as registered agent, ServiceMaster by Angler c/o G7 Services, Inc., as registered agent, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jerod Allen Conkel, 38, of Springfield, operator and Mandy Leigh Emmons, 37, of Springfield, STNA.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones
3
Though Springfield area lost jobs, help-wanted ads reached record level...
4
CultureFest to return in September to Springfield’s downtown
5
Springfield officials urge residents to refrain from using fireworks
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top