Current cases:
22CV0286: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Alexander T. Rader, Jane Doe, John Doe, Sterling Jewelers, Inc., dba Kay Jewelers c/o Kimche Kostrevski, as registered agent, ServiceMaster by Angler c/o G7 Services, Inc., as registered agent, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jerod Allen Conkel, 38, of Springfield, operator and Mandy Leigh Emmons, 37, of Springfield, STNA.
