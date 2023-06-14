23CV0387: Margo Camden v. Guarantee Insurance Agency, Western Reserve Group, complaint for damages.

23CV0388: Sanjyoti Subba v. Ram Gurung, Harris Hospitality, Quality Inn and Conference Center, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tiffany L. Hall, 28, of Springfield, restaurant crew member and Andrew S. Mufield, 46, of Springfield, self-employed.

Property transfers:

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Jean L. Duclaire, 130 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; none.

Robert E. and Dianna L. Leonard to Robert E. Leonard, 1817 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Kenis L. White III to Joshua and Alejandra Parker, 1700 Wittenberg Blvd. W., Springfield; $99,900.

Jacquelyn R. Juergens to Collier Properties LLC, 526 Fremont Ave., Springfield; none.

Keesha R. Carson to Godson Etienne, 2140 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $48,000.

James D. Casey to Joshua M. Tobler, 2237 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

1 E. Main St. LLC to Hometown Community Development, 1 Main St., Springfield; none.

Richard L. Wallace Jr. to Emma Wallace, 612 Linden Ave., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield to Gregory D. Upshaw, 315 Oakwood Place, Springfield; none.

Walter T. Johnson Sr. to David L. and Melissa J. Johnson, 441 E. Liberty St., Springfield; none.