Current cases:
23CV0383: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Sierra Stahl, Sierra M. Stahl, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sierra Stahl aka Sierra M. Stahl, foreclosure.
23CV0384: Kelly Brandeberry v. Noel J. Hochwalt, Hochwalt Trucking, Hochwalt Trucking and Excavating, Michael B. Kingery, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.
23CV0385: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. v. Anthony M. Brumfield, action for money.
23CV0386: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Capital One Bank, NA, Clark County Treasurer, Aimee L. Culp, United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Aimee L. Culp, action for money.
23CV0387: Margo Camden v. Guarantee Insurance Agency, Western Reserve Group, complaint for damages.
23CV0388: Sanjyoti Subba v. Ram Gurung, Harris Hospitality, Quality Inn and Conference Center, complaint for damages.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Tiffany L. Hall, 28, of Springfield, restaurant crew member and Andrew S. Mufield, 46, of Springfield, self-employed.
Property transfers:
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Jean L. Duclaire, 130 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; none.
Robert E. and Dianna L. Leonard to Robert E. Leonard, 1817 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.
Kenis L. White III to Joshua and Alejandra Parker, 1700 Wittenberg Blvd. W., Springfield; $99,900.
Jacquelyn R. Juergens to Collier Properties LLC, 526 Fremont Ave., Springfield; none.
Keesha R. Carson to Godson Etienne, 2140 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $48,000.
James D. Casey to Joshua M. Tobler, 2237 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $120,000.
1 E. Main St. LLC to Hometown Community Development, 1 Main St., Springfield; none.
Richard L. Wallace Jr. to Emma Wallace, 612 Linden Ave., Springfield; none.
City of Springfield to Gregory D. Upshaw, 315 Oakwood Place, Springfield; none.
Walter T. Johnson Sr. to David L. and Melissa J. Johnson, 441 E. Liberty St., Springfield; none.