X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0110: Andrea Stack, David Stack v. Andrew Pine, Andy Pine, Pine’s Home Solutions, complaint for damages.

21CV0111: US Bank National Association v. Kamila Portis, breach of contract.

21CV0112: Fifth Third Bank National Association v. City of Springfield, Clark County Treasurer, North Hill Apartment Inc., Springfield Housing Partners LTD, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

21CV0113: Amy Smith, David Smith v. Benjamin Dixon, Verizon Wireless Services LLC, personal injury.

21CV0114: Andrea McCroy v. Clark County, John Logue administrator bureau of workers compensation, bureau of workers compensation appeal.

Property transfers:

Barry Shirley to Bobby Jones, N. Champaign Street, Catawba; no fee

Lorraine E. Massie to Jeffrey Wayne Massie, 2055 Scioto Dr., Springfield; no fee

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Tim P. Tschida, 2219 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $57,500

Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 698 Titus Road, Springfield; no fee

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.