Current cases:
21CV0110: Andrea Stack, David Stack v. Andrew Pine, Andy Pine, Pine’s Home Solutions, complaint for damages.
21CV0111: US Bank National Association v. Kamila Portis, breach of contract.
21CV0112: Fifth Third Bank National Association v. City of Springfield, Clark County Treasurer, North Hill Apartment Inc., Springfield Housing Partners LTD, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
21CV0113: Amy Smith, David Smith v. Benjamin Dixon, Verizon Wireless Services LLC, personal injury.
21CV0114: Andrea McCroy v. Clark County, John Logue administrator bureau of workers compensation, bureau of workers compensation appeal.
Property transfers:
Barry Shirley to Bobby Jones, N. Champaign Street, Catawba; no fee
Lorraine E. Massie to Jeffrey Wayne Massie, 2055 Scioto Dr., Springfield; no fee
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Tim P. Tschida, 2219 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $57,500
Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 698 Titus Road, Springfield; no fee