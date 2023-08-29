Current cases:

23CV0569: Velocity Investments LLC v. Charity Waugh, breach of contract.

23CV0570: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Emerald Green Pros, Tyren Lamont Madwell, National Highway Maintenance System, personal injury.

23CV0571: Katelynn Callejo v. Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Silfex Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0572: Michael E. Trombley v. Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Custom Staffing Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0573: William J. Howell v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistar International Transportation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0574: Mandy Highmiller v. American Family Insurance, Emergency Medicine Physicians of Champaign County LTD, Fernald Muralt, Optum, action for money.

23CV0575: DAY AIR CREDIT UNION INC v, Jeremy Dillon, Sara Huff, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Isnac Alexis, 53, of Springfield, production operator and Terri L. Neal, 29, of Springfield, Doordash.

Property transfers:

John J. Kosina to Jennifer A. and Justin D. Inman, 34 W. Hunter Drive, Enon; $271,000.

Seth A. and Lisa M. Perdue to Seth A. Perdue, 345 Coronado Trail, Enon; none.

Francis H. Seibert to Joan Saunders, 340 Coronado Trail, Enon; $160,000.

Richard A. and Julie A. Barch to Richard A. Barch, 5090 Morris Road, Springfield; none.

Derek Fischer to Tara R. and Yutthana Tokijkla, 4014 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

Dennis W. Click to Chance A. Bauer, 4844 Lehigh Drive, Springfield; $110,000.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties LLC, 4011 Kimberly Drive, Springfield; none.

WJHOH LLC to Melissa M. Houston, 1950 Erika Drive, Springfield; $210,000.