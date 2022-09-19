Current cases:
22CV0437: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust v. Susan Arnold, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Susan L Arnold, AKA Susan Arnold, if any, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0438: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Amy Markey, Jerry Markey, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as Nominee for the Huntington National Bank c/o CT Corporation System, S/A, State of Ohio Department of Taxation C/O Ohio Attorney General, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kaetlin McVaught, 25, of Springfield, teacher and T Schleich, 35, of Springfield, GPS technician.
Monica Schroder, 35, of Springfield, writer and Justin Hensley, 36, of Springfield, machinist.
Sarah Dunston, 31, of South Charleston, warehouse worker and Christopher Hagenbuch, 26, of South Vienna, warehouse worker.
Hailey Smith, 21, of Springfield, nursing assistant and Caleb Potts, 26, of Springfield, firefigher.
Natalie Davis, 32, of Springfield, veterinary tech (RVT) and Zachariah Swank, 34, of Springfield, factory team leader.
Christina Evans, 39, of St. Paul, MN, producer and Weston Hoard, 40, of St. Paul, MN, wine distributor.
Melissa Mueller, 44, of Enon, registered nurse and Dale Begley, 44, of Enon, maintenance.
Jacqueline Romero, 21, of New Carlisle, receptionist and Humberto Arevalo Esparza, 21, of New Carlisle, supervisor.
Emily Keeton, 23, of New Carlisle, radiologic technologist and Dalton Lewis, 24, of Huber Heights, pharmacy student/retail manager.
Connor Glock, 23, of Springfield, accountant and Kaylee Avery, 22, of Springfield, phlebotomist.
Kristal Black, 38, of South Charleston, prep cook and Bradley Smith, 33, of South Charleston, heavy equipment.
Karissa Keeton, 26, of Springfield, sonographer/echo tech and Jessie Whitt, 27, of Springfield, machine operator.
Brian Massie, 36, of New Carlisle, maintenance and Lydia Dean, 26, of New Carlisle, human resources.