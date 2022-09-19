22CV0437: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust v. Susan Arnold, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Susan L Arnold, AKA Susan Arnold, if any, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0438: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Amy Markey, Jerry Markey, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as Nominee for the Huntington National Bank c/o CT Corporation System, S/A, State of Ohio Department of Taxation C/O Ohio Attorney General, foreclosure.