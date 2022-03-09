Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0086: Richard Calhoun vs. Stephanie McCloud Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre American Corporation, Bureau of Workers Comp Appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ariana Fout, 22, of Springfield, unemployed and Brad Bauer, 24, of Springfield, assistant manager.

Tanya Casto, 48, of Springfield, assembler and Jay Huff, 57, of Springfield, assembler.

Property transfers:

Kim L. Petrocelli to George Hardy, 37 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $7,500

Tina L. and Alan J. Balmer to Caleb Lane and Kaitlyn Nicole Tuttle, 6125 W. National Road, Springfield; $197,000

Patricia J. Byerman Trustee to GLH Growth LLC, 104-106 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $150,000

Sarah E. M. Russell to Sarah and Stephen Buckey, 219 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Comfort Living LLC to Fei Ni and Wenyi Lian, 300 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $170,000

Parks Hill Sentre LTD to Daniel Lewis Jr., 1518 Eagle City Road, Springfield; $31,000

Craig Irwin to Elizabeth E. and Craig Irwin, 4681 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; no fee

Jasen Britcher to Matthew B. Murray, 2210 Troy Road, Springfield; $219,900

Byron Sarchet to Carrie Draper and Scott A. Miller, 3829 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee

Annette N. McFadden and Thomas D. Reiber III to Thomas D. Reiber III, 6263 Kelley Ave., Springfield; no fee

Systems Resource One LLC to Garry R. Smith, Owners Dr., Tremont City; no fee

John Wendell Campbell to Misty Lin and John Wendell Campbell, 6850 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

Connie and Michael Manes to Kelly M. and John L. Lore Jr., 6956 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $276,000

