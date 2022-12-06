springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0554: Cheryl White v. Nelson Smith, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Anthony Raffington, 64, of Springfield, machine operator and Millicent Gray, 55, of Springfield, none.

Raven Smith, 18, of Springfield, N/A and Walker Payton, 19, of Huber Heights, U.S. Army.

Alexander Snyder, 28, of Springfield, air force civilian and Stephanie Loyd, 28, of Springfield, air national guard.

Ana Murrieta Urquila, 32, of Springfield, receiving and Jason Fermandez Camo, 19, of Springfield, receiving.

Joshua Lewis, 36, of Springfield, private security (management) and Jordan Parker, 30, of Springfield, audiologist.

Shania Mitchell, 23, of Springfield, unemployed and Austin Whitley, 22, of Springfield, diesel mechanic.

Scott Arnold, 48, of South Vienna, auto detailer and Alona Prater, 37, of South Vienna, mom.

Property transfers:

Gary Lee Bowsher to Weston D. Bowsher, 4737 High St., Springfield; $37,700.

Sharma Bumgardner to Brett Stokes, 43 S. Houston Pike, South Vienna; $70,000.

Ralph B. and Karen L. McCorkle to Ralph B. and Karen L. McCorkle, trustees, 13335 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; none.

John Chandler and Michela N. Waite to Waite Family LLC, 131 W. Main St., South Vienna; none.

Betty Lousie Wertz to Jessica M. Roaden, 204 N. East St., South Vienna; $90,000.

Chris D. Jeffries to Chris D. Jeffries, trustee, Botkin Road, London; none.

Lesley D. Hensley to Chillicothe Street Plaza LLC, 54-56 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $250,000.

Family Choice Real Estate LLC to Joint Faith Holdings LLC, 24 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $1.241 million.

Joshua N. and Heather A. Zimmerman to Kyle Richards, 516 Dry Creek Way, South Charleston; $165,000.

