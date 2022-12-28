springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

18 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0594: Jamie Blade, Joshua Blade v. Tristen Carter, South Central Services, LLC, action for money.

22CV0595: Discover Bank v. Allison Drain, money on account.

22CV0596: Universal Capacity Solutions, LLC v. EG Logistics, Inc, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Allen B. Berry to George Ten, 833 E. High St., Springfield; $160,000.

Terrence M. Foley to Terrence Foley, 236 Forrest Ave., Springfield; $11,700.

City of Springfield to Marissa Mendoza, 909 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.

W&W Rental II to Carlyne Orr, 727-731 Summer St., Springfield; $40,000.

Quest IRA Inc. to Doug Drywall Construction LLC, 923 Kenton St., Springfield; $26,100.

Douglas S. White to Cristobal Lopes and Teresa Juarez Disciplina, 1026 Burt St., Springfield; $99,000.

Ashley M. Sitzes to Melvin Lamar Hardick Jr., 724 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $117,000.

Daniel L. and Traci Lee Overholser to Traci Lee Overholser, 833 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; none.

Sick Properties LLC to SA Recycling LLC, 820 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $350,000.

Rita M. Gilbreath to Rita M. Gilbreath, 1016 Park Ave., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield to Deborah J. Harkins, 725 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Kathy Ann Jacobs to Robert W. and Kathy Anne Jacobs, 803 Warder St., Springfield; none.

Charles Rollins Sr. to Charles Leon Rollins Jr., 961 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; none.

Robert Almon and Irma Marie Hayden to Robert Almon Harden, 1588 Prospect St., Springfield; none.

