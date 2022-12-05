Property transfers:
Melvin G. and Marilyn S. Farrell to David Martin and Lynda Marie Farrell, 5337 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; none.
Melvin G. and Marilyn S. Farrell to David Martin and Lynda Marie Farrell, 5509 Selma Pike, Springfield; none.
Jacob D. and Karin M. Pyles to James G. and Kelly A. McKee, 7621 North River Road, Springfield; $405,000.
Melvin G. and Marilyn S. Farrell to Brenda Sue and Gregory Kaffenbarger, 4901 S. Charleston Road, South Charleston; none.
Richard R. and Deborah K. Johnson to Richard R. Johnson, 4678 Heron Road, Springfield; none.
Christopher T. Ankeney to Tammi L. McGary, 8083 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $320,000.
Larry and Carol Orahood to Carol Orahood, 1184 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; none.
Deborah L. Smith to Aaron Huffman, 632 Bowman Road, Springfield; none.
Crystal Machabee to Robert G. Hanson, 6593 Old 70 Road, South Charleston; $62,000.