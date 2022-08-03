springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
29 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Alyssa Adkins, 23, of Enon, emergency room tech and George Grigsby, 23, of Enon, mechanic.

Sarah Brewster, 33, of Florissant, MO, teacher and Jude Adrien, 34, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Maureen D. Murray to Murray & Sons Properties LLC, 4760 E. National Road, Springfield; no fee

Brenda J. Burlile to Amber Rene Burlile, 6063 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; no fee

Brenda J. Sweeney to Priscilla L. McNamee, 234 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; $72,500

Trung Quoc Nguyen to Shlomo Asayag, 7 E. Main St., South Vienna; $36,000

Peggy and Curtis M. Dalton to Peggy Dalton, 126 Willow St., South Charleston; no fee

Betty A. and William J. Dillard to Betty A. Dillard, 23 Murray Dr., South Charleston; no fee

Traci M. and Jason M. McFann to Lori Ann Monst, 508 Calico Ct., South Charleston; $155,000

Eric Huels to Zachary Jones, 612 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $170,000

Melissa D. Schrier to Christopher A. Frieler, 8240 Dayton-Springfield Road, Fairborn; $225,000

Judy R. McBeth to Alexander R. Walls, 5206 Melvina St., Fairborn; $150,000

Julie A. Hamilton to Elizabeth N. and Carlton Dwayne Fowler, 8125 Gibson Ave., Fairborn; $135,000

Nelson Robinson to Stephanie J. and Nelson W. Robinson Trustees, 5713 Timberidge Circle, Fairborn; no fee

Celia E. and Thomas M. McMillin to Michael A. Wright Trustee, 8660 Haddix Road, Fairborn; no fee

Sandras Property LLC to Cody M. and Kathryn M. Wright, St. Paris Pk., Springfield; $436,500

Mark L. Smith to Jessica Rachelle and Austin Taylor Morley, 2632 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $255,000

Jade Banks to Ladonna K. and Norman R. Lowe, 4038 Ryland Dr., Springfield; $80,000

Theodore M. High II to Deidre B. and Ryan D. Davis, 4161 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $159,900

