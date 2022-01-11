Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Guillo Valentin, 30, of Springfield, teacher and Myrtha Milfort, 28, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.

Property transfers:

Terra R. and David M. Gilbert Jr., to Calvin and Lillian Anderson, 9330 Lower Valley Pk., New Carlisle; $291,000

William L. Craig to Slade H. Craig, 8758 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Di Giorgio Inc., to Ryan E. and Stephanie Price, 460 Queen Road, Medway; $111,400

Abraham L. Greene to Elizabeth M. Stardancer, 331 Kennedy Dr., Medway; $84,000

Brant Cornelison to Larry E. and Vicki A. Patrick, 524 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $75,000

Donna C. Harris to Juan Vera and Maria G. Espinoza Aguilar, 328 Glenapple Dr., New Carlisle; $171,000

Jerry A. and Beverly S. Howard Trustees to Beverly S. Howard Trustee, 10785 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Wayne T. Massie to Wayne T. and Teri L. Massie, 999 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Jeffrey and Cheri McFarland to Diana L. and Arthur H. Benson, 974 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $130,000

Dixie J. Gergal to Jeffrey M. and George J. Gergal II, 1206 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

