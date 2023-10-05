Current cases:

23CV0657: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Joy-Lynn Myers, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Souse of Joy-Lynn Myers, If Any, foreclosure.

23CV0658: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Alisia Boyer, Ryan Boyer, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mark A. Mullins, 36, of New Carlisle, janitor and Lisa M. Petrae, 42, of New Carlisle, manager.

Mykhala L. Miller, 27, of Springfield, PCT and Jonathan L. Wisecup, 28, of Springfield.

Courtney M. Chapman, 31, of Fairborn, RN and Tyler B. Renk, 28, of Fairborn, print press operator.

Property transfers:

Tonasena Fulton to Tonasena Fulton, 5201 W. Jackson Road, Enon; $121,300.

Karen S. Breeding to William R. Breeding, 50, 57 Harrison St., Enon; none.

Karen S. Breeding to William R. Breeding, 55 N. Harison St., Enon; none.

Karen S. Breeding to William R. Breeding, 172, 194 E. Main St., Enon; none.

Marilyn Angelo to Ross A. Angelo, 4975 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $160,000.

James W. Lopez Jr. and Lee Ann Lopez to James W. Lopez Jr., 1929 Delmar Drive, Springfield; none.

Nicole E. Wingrove to Lester Swincher, 4553 Laredo St., Springfield; $210,000.

Chelsea and Jeffrey Roberts to Matthew W. and Heather Lewis, 4565 McCord St., Springfield; $324,500.

Melissa S. Huber to Sheldon W. and Deidra B. Kegley, 4124 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $167,500.

James V. and Elaine S. Snyder to James V. and Elaine S. Snyder, trustees, 2653 Quail Ridge Drive, New Carlisle; none.