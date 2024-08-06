24CV0585: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Thaminel Gill, breach of contract.

24CV0586: Pamela Richards v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, John Logue, Administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

24CV0587: U.S. Asset Management, Inc. v. Jacob C. Cryder, breach of contract.

24CV0588: The Huntington National Bank v. Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union, KArmella S. Kincaid, Michael D. Kincaid, Karmella S. Reynolds, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chad O. Russell, 22, of New Carlisle, mechanic, and Vianka C. Englehart, 21, of New Carlisle, medical assistant.

Robin E. Miller, 21, of Springfield, homemaker, and Kyle E. Pryor, 23, of Springfield, self-employed.

Haley L. Daniels, 20, of Springfield, care tech, and Marques A. Thomas, 18, of Springfield, tree service.

Property transfers:

Lindsey L. Broaddus to Julie R. Lawson, 8033 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Andy Saquing to Steven Abbate and Haley Curry, 808 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $213,300.

Chad D. Suttle to McWhorter Properties and General, 245 Gordon Road, Springfield; $95,000.

Annabelle M. Gibson to April L. Gibson, 110 Smith St., New Carlisle; $0.

Annabelle M. Gibson to April L. Gibson, 102 Cory St., New Carlisle; $0.

US Bank Trust N A Trustee to James and Kayla Fox, 913 Firwood Drive, New Carlisle; $158,300.

VB One LLC to Justin S. Osborne and Chelsea Oliver, 922 Greenheart Drive, New Carlisle; $129,000.

Victor E. and Cara M. Hodge to Victor E. Hodge, 308 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Jennifer C. Burton to Christopher and Katherine A. Bottorff, 523 Glenn Ave., New Carlisle; $185,000.

Philip G. and Bettie J. Penry, co-trustees to Sara B. Hirt, trustee, 5261 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $0.

Barbara B. McNally to Melissa A. Evans, 2175 Stewart Road, South Charleston; $0.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 200, 202, 204, 206 Bershet Drive, South Charleston; $805,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 212, 216, 217, 222 Overlook Court, South Charleston; $805,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 515 Section Line Drive, South Charleston; $805,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 211, 217, 218, 220 Fence Row Lane, South Charleston; $805,000.

The Money Source Inc. to Lillian Gausel, 3738 Marion Drive, Enon; $104,900.

Lonnie H. Ramsey Jr. to Thomas L. Hastings, 1686 Parkridge Drive, Springfield; $11,000.

Curtis A. Bauer to Patricia A. Bauer, 5671 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Joann P. Milligan to Scott R. Milligan, 4263 Joy Drive, Enon; $0.

Neal Crandall and Pamela K. Davis to Neal Crandall, 2779 Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.

Karen L. Eversole to Lynn Frock, 230 Western Ave., Enon; $187,500.

Arrow Investments of Enon LTD to The Villas of Enon LLC, 800-820, 840 Hunter Road, Enon; $1,800,000.

Kimberly Cheadle to Kimberly Cheadle, trustee, 20 Bob White Drive, Enon; $0.

Janette M. Tucker to Anna M. Loyd, 350 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $240,000.

Sylvia and Norman L. Brents Sr. to Teresa J. Spencer, 2364 Erter Drive, Springfield; $171,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wesley L. Cochran and Colton L. Roberts, 3659 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; $0.

Lawrence D. and Sandra K. Reinhard to Amy M. and Richard M. Doran, 2662 Quail Ridge Drive, New Carlisle; $400,000.

Dagny Dunham to Amanda L. Jones, 253 N. Champaign St., Catawba; $190,000.

Deborah Thacker to Lacey V. Ruf, 2210 Scioto Drive, Springfield; $199,000.

Vicki L. Zunic to Ian and Cearra Richardson, 3340 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $145,000.

Benjamin J. and Tiffany L. Thomas to Leah R. and Donald R. Branham II, 955 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $320,000.

David and Angela Fairbanks to Tracie M. and Gary O. Baker Jr., 3929 Mallard Ave., Springfield; $0.

Eric W. Sullivan to 706 S. Burnett Inc., 190 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $100,000.

Sean Klope to Eric Little Jr. and Olivia Wilson, 315 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $122,500.

Little Beaver to Marcus L. Myers, 234 Birch Road, Springfield; $144,400.