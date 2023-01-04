springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Olson Pierre, 43, of Springfield, manufacture and Latrice Watley, 47, or Springfield, assistant teacher.

Dylan Wilson, 22, of New Carlisle, laborer and Megan Bledsoe, 20, of New Carlisle, nurse aide.

Anishia Cooper, 41 of Springfield, nurse and Shawnte Lynn, 44, of Springfield, pipe fitter.

Kathy Benson, 68, of Springfield, insurance staff agent and Larry Downing, 82, of Springfield, retired.

Joshua Harper, 37, of Springfield, business owner and Keri Segrest, 37, of Springfield, office manager.

Timothy Brock, 38, of Springfield, stocker and Megan Henry, 36, of Springfield.

