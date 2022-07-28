22CV0346: Tony Cornell v. John Do No. 1 - No. 4, Individuals, Names Unknown, Addresses Unknown, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Valley Transport LLC, personal injury.

22CV0347: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouses, if any, of Michael Rose, Jr., Mariner Finance LLC, Ohio Department of Taxation, Michael Rose Jr., foreclosure.