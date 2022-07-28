springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0346: Tony Cornell v. John Do No. 1 - No. 4, Individuals, Names Unknown, Addresses Unknown, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Valley Transport LLC, personal injury.

22CV0347: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouses, if any, of Michael Rose, Jr., Mariner Finance LLC, Ohio Department of Taxation, Michael Rose Jr., foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mona Songer, 23, of Springfield, sales and Cole Waldron, 22, of Springfield, HVAC tech.

Eleazar Dominguez Aguilar, 27, of Springfield, maintenance technician and Gladi Gonzalez Ramirez, 22, of Springfield, housekeeping.

Christopher Hess, 40, of Springfield, self employed and Alicia Green, 36, of Springfield, bank manager.

